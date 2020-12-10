A: Yeah. And he was not the villain of the piece. He was the hero of the piece, because it became apparent on our third album that he knew exactly how to make a hit record himself. He didn’t need any input. He didn’t need any collaboration. He could hear the whole thing. He didn’t need us anymore. And it got to the point where he’d show up in the studio with his new song, with a platinum demo that’s already a hit.

That’s when a younger version of myself started shouting and screaming. It was very frustrating because I wasn’t there to just play on something like a metronome or a session player. I’m the world’s worst session player. I can never remember the arrangement. So there was this conflict that he had something that in his mind was already kind of perfect and was, but I wasn’t about to mess it up in some way. So that became apparent on the “Zenyatta Mondatta” album — when the tension started to get in there, when he started to feel, “Wait a minute, my idea in my head is better than what I’m hearing coming out of the band.” Yet he stuck with us longer, perhaps, than we deserved.

Q: The only time I got to see the Police was when you made your comeback tour. I saw you at Fenway Park in 2007, and it was a really great show. And you wrote about it beautifully in your book, "Strange Things Happen." Obviously, everybody is saying, "Hey, guys, you played well together. You're older now. Are you getting along? Just make a record." But you went to Sting and sort of liberated him from that. But why? Isn't it natural that when you guys were still at the top of your creative game you would actually make something good together?

A: Well, we fit together when we were young and we created the material when we were codependent, that we could play and perform in front of an audience 30 years later and make it work. Creatively, we’ve gone different directions. We now speak in different languages on different instruments and have different journeys, and playing those songs is more like liturgy than an artistic expression. It’s very different from creativity. It’s a connection with 80,000 people singing songs they know. A new song in that setting wouldn’t be the thing. “Message in a Bottle” and “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” have that power. And the idea of me going into a studio without the audience — you know, I’m just the wrong guy. And we were having a tough time on tour. There was this tension building. So the liberating Sting part was saying, “Dude, there’s not going to be another record. Relax, we got 20 more shows to play. Let’s enjoy those shows because this is kind of fun.”

Q: You have an Audible Original podcast series, "My Dad the Spy," about your father, Miles Axe Copeland ll, who was in the CIA. And that's why you lived most of your childhood in the Middle East.