“All of a sudden, the rug is pulled out from under you, and you don’t have this anymore. You really miss it,” Pine says of performing. Adds drummer Ara Babajian of the current tour: “There’s a lot of gratitude happening right now between us and our fans. They really appreciate that we’re taking the risk of getting out on the road again, especially with this new variant.” The Slackers are being as careful as possible, and although there’s a lot at stake, “the rewards of playing a great show and connecting with the audience right now is greater than it’s ever been.”