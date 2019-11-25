Says T.I.: “I began to embellish and exaggerate, and I think a lot of people kind of took it extremely literal.”

Planned Parenthood and others blasted T.I. when he told the “Ladies Like Us” podcast that he takes “yearly trips to the gynecologist” with his now 18-year-old daughter.

T.I. says he went to the gynecologist with his daughter when she was 15 and 16, not 18. He adds that his daughter’s mom was present at the appointments.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD