1. The Rolling Stones; $12,700,483; $226.61.
2. Ed Sheeran; $8,608,538; $90.24.
3. Pink; $5,760,153; $107.92.
4. Metallica; $5,225,975; $96.18.
5. Muse; $4,093,329; $80.10.
6. Dead & Company; $2,663,455; $88.66.
7. Phish; $2,351,685; $65.73.
8. Jennifer Lopez; $2,275,577; $137.10.
9. Jonas Brothers; $1,975,147; $123.21.
10. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,946,470; $123.74.
11. Def Leppard; $1,663,142; $127.53.
12. Ariana Grande; $1,578,338; $103.35.
13. Zac Brown Band; $1,554,017; $62.12.
14. John Mayer; $1,485,348; $105.84.
15. Florida Georgia Line; $1,417,185; $70.94.
16. Michael Bublé; $1,412,999; $112.36.
17. Dave Matthews Band; $1,320,862; $73.32.
18. Jeff Lynne’s ELO; $1,194,492; $103.86.
19. Shawn Mendes; $1,169,532; $72.47.
20. Backstreet Boys; $1,160,327; $89.22.
