And yeah, Turnstile is still very much a hardcore band, certainly the biggest one going right now, and one whose quest seems to involve generating as much more-more-more as possible without letting the music curdle into anything too extravagant or un-moshable. Since the August release of their plush third album, “Glow On,” the Baltimore quintet has been winning hearts and minds via high praise from Pitchfork and NPR, and at their shows, where the faithful are now forced to mingle with the hardcore-curious. Until everyone can name their favorite Cro-Mags song, there are more worlds to conquer.
This is why Turnstile was playing in a muddy field last Thursday night — at the Firefly music festival in Dover, Del., hosted by the promoters behind Coachella — making good on all those more-more-mores. (As for the habitual shirtlessness of bandleader Brendan Yates, alas, it was chilly out there.)
So for roughly 30 minutes, the band sounded like a slamming car door that had learned how to sing pop songs — tuneful, concussive and totally ecstatic. The whole thing only felt weird when Yates invited fans to stage-dive during the band’s gonzo new theme song, “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection),” but had zero takers. At that same moment, back near the soundboard, a handful of woodland raver types were twirling the latest in glowstick technology in chemiluminescent figure-eights, proving, perhaps for the first time ever, that circle-pitting and LED poi are not mutually exclusive practices. Is this what transcending genre looks like?
We’ve inherited some lazy language for when we experience unanticipated musical convergences — “transcending genre,” and “crossing over,” and that old ’90s death sentence, “selling out.”
The first two suggest that an artist’s musical home has borders or limits, and that their roots must be forsaken if they are going to traverse them, as if a song can’t mean different things to different people at once. As for selling out, the concept officially began eating our brains shortly after the supernova of Nirvana. Ambition was deemed gauche, so rock bands had to spend a decade pretending they didn’t care about their life’s work. As for the audiences, they cared way too much, mainly because they didn’t want to share the bands that made them feel the most special. Today, in a streaming world that keeps very few musical secrets, the idea of a band selling out for bigger audiences feels ridiculous and obsolete. There is no underground. Just otherground.
Which is why nobody seemed to mind that a band like Turnstile was playing a festival like Firefly, especially not the guys in Turnstile, whose new songs still felt tight and powder-keggy enough for nightclubs and VFW halls, but also capacious and melodic enough for arenas and mud fields like this one. Whether screaming or singing, Yates’s voice consistently traveled in a straight line toward infinity, while guitarists Brady Ebert and Pat McCrory gnashed and chugged alongside him. Bassist Franz Lyons and drummer Daniel Fang did the hardest work while having the most fun, making the music breathe and bounce.
It’s a lived-in sound that Turnstile has been cultivating for more than a decade. The band’s aptly titled 2015 debut, “Nonstop Feeling,” felt totally furious and covertly funky, while 2018’s “Time and Space” found the band expanding its rhythmic boundaries. For “Glow On,” they stretched even further with the help of Mike Elizondo, a Swiss army knife of a producer who’s worked with Fiona Apple, 50 Cent, Mastodon and Maroon 5.
Elizondo helped give these songs their overtly contemporary sheen, but there’s still a lot of history being funneled into the songs themselves. Yates likes to tweak lyrics from old funk hooks (by the Delfonics, and Sly and the Family Stone) while his bandmates conjure ghosts out of an old Case Logic CD binder (Rage Against the Machine, Jane’s Addiction, 311, Quicksand, Orange 9mm, Incubus, more). The band’s hardcore fluency is even deeper, genuflecting before the ancients (say, Bad Brains) while still channeling the big-hearted zest of more recent lesser-knowns (say, Mental). But ultimately, Yates has an eardrum made of bubble gum, and he loves to hide familiar melodies in his interstitial whoa-whoas, stealthily borrowing from massive pop stars who, in an overly litigious world lousy with narcs, shall go unnamed here.
The local nods are cooler, anyway. Most of the band grew up between D.C. and Baltimore, so the “whoa-oh-ooh-oh-oh” after the guitar solo during “Mystery” echoes the hook from Baltimore club DJ Rod Lee’s “Dance My Pain Away,” while the outro of “Blackout” half-emulates a loping go-go beat. These don’t feel like Easter eggs or cred-grabs so much as a reverent tethering to home.
That’s helpful, because onstage, Turnstile knows how to get off the ground. Yates was an incredible physical presence at Firefly, dunking on phantom Nerf hoops, rowing imaginary kayaks down the Colorado River and executing one-man cheerleading routines at the pep rally in his mind. He’s known to perform without his shirt, and it’s widely agreed that he looks great doing it. Is it to better show us how a body should move to this music? Without derailing into an Erotics of Turnstile, Yates is part of a proud lineage of gravity-averse hardcore musicians who’ve had their most thrilling leaps of faith immortalized on so many record covers. What’s amazing about watching Yates jump around in real time is how he seems to hang in the air a little longer than physics should allow. Heavy music, weightless singer.
So we’ve got open minds, open arms, open ears and anti-gravitational bodies dancing in various states of undress. There has to be more to Turnstile’s appeal than that, right? If you were listening close in the Delaware darkness last week, you might have caught it during the opening cut, “Mystery,” a rush of a song about how the unknowable promise of tomorrow becomes less so as we slog through life. “There’s a clock in my head, is it wrong, is it right?” Yates sang. “I know you’re scared of running out of time, but I’m afraid, too.”
Then he phrased the big singalong in the form of a question: “Is all the mystery gone?” As he sang about that mystery vanishing, the riddle of his band started to reveal itself. Maybe it’s something we could call imminence.
Imminence isn’t exclusive to rock bands, but it is a thing good rock bands do very well, and it might be something only music can do. It isn’t a will imposed on music like urgency, nor is it something that accrues during a performance like momentum.
Instead, imminence might be that musical sensation of time pushing everyone forward at once, like the wind at our backs. And it always feels good, which probably explains why we’re prone to rosy ideas like hope and destiny. In music, a sense of imminence gives us some purchase on that temporal forward motion that we can’t control. The future is going to happen, and it’s going to happen right now, and there’s going to be great pleasure in experiencing it this way.
Whatever that feeling was, it happened during every moment of “Mystery,” from start to finish, the music surging forward like an inevitability. It had nothing to do with 311, or the Cro-Mags, or Pitchfork, or terrific abdominal muscles. Instead of a band playing a song, the song was playing reality. We don’t really witness something like that. As beings in time, we’re automatically a part of it. So what’s the deal with Turnstile? That.
