The first two suggest that an artist’s musical home has borders or limits, and that their roots must be forsaken if they are going to traverse them, as if a song can’t mean different things to different people at once. As for selling out, the concept officially began eating our brains shortly after the supernova of Nirvana. Ambition was deemed gauche, so rock bands had to spend a decade pretending they didn’t care about their life’s work. As for the audiences, they cared way too much, mainly because they didn’t want to share the bands that made them feel the most special. Today, in a streaming world that keeps very few musical secrets, the idea of a band selling out for bigger audiences feels ridiculous and obsolete. There is no underground. Just otherground.