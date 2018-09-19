FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 file photo, Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, center, arrives at a magistrate’s court in Gulu, northern Uganda. Wine is due to return home on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 after seeking treatment in the United States for injuries suffered during alleged state torture. (Associated Press)

KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda’s pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker is returning home on Thursday after seeking treatment in the United States for injuries suffered during alleged state torture.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is charged with treason over his alleged role in an August incident in which President Yoweri Museveni’s motorcade was pelted with stones.

Ssentamu is out on bail. His lawyers call the treason charge false.

Ugandan authorities said police will escort him from the airport to his home to maintain order. Police said “unlawful rallies, processions and assemblies” will not be allowed.

In a series of Twitter posts, Ssentamu replied that “I am a free Ugandan with the right to move freely in my country. The police has no business telling me who receives me and who cannot or where I go and where I cannot.”

The alleged torture of Ssentamu and his co-accused drew widespread condemnation at home and abroad. Ugandan officials deny the allegations.

Ssentamu says he is fighting for freedom from oppression and wants Museveni, in power since 1986, to retire.

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.