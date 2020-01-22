The program had medieval and Renaissance works setting the table for early-modern to postmodern music. An anonymous, fastidiously keening 11th-century “Alleluia” led into a pair of 2008 “Duos” by Jörg Widmann, bits of waltz and Baroque figuration peeking through a curtain of dissonance. A 14th-century ballade by Guillaume de Machaut set up György Ligeti’s hazy, briery “Hommage à Hilding Rosenberg,” from 1982. The main pillars were Maurice Ravel’s pungent 1920-22 Sonata and Zoltan Kodaly’s expansive, primeval Op. 7 Duo, from 1914. Eighteenth- and 19th-century repertoire, the gravitational well of the classical industry, was almost entirely bypassed. (The exception was an encore, a pizzicato arrangement of a C.P.E. Bach keyboard “Presto” (H. 230) that tiptoed like a bemused poltergeist.)

The styles varied, but the approach was uniform. If music is a language, Kopatchinskaja’s and Campbell’s playing was all adverbs, all underscored. Every detail, every mood was highlighted and amplified. Fast music was bruisingly vigorous and slow music breathlessly still. Accents were slashed; soft passages courted inaudibility. Their technique and focus were terrific, and in works predicated on intensity and contrast — Widmann’s fractured crosstalk, say, or Iannis Xenakis’s vehemently folkloric “Dhipli Zyia” — the results were electrifying. But the broader arcs of Ravel and Kodaly and a “Fantasia” of Orlando Gibbons were obscured, the narrative thread sacrificed to heady, moment-to-moment immediacy.

