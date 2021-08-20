This summer, Vivien Goldman is giving those contradictory feelings a ruffle. In the late ’70s, she was a London-based music journalist who rolled so deep with the punks she wrote about — the Slits, the Raincoats — that her critical distance could be measured in microns. She kept the line between covering the music and making it pretty thin, too. In 1980, when her pals in Public Image Ltd invited her into the studio while they were recording “Flowers of Romance,” Goldman stepped up to the microphone to cut her own single: “Laundrette,” a punky-reggae love song about young hearts in the spin cycle.
Now here she is, four decades later, stepping out of punk lore and into your Thursday night at Rhizome where she performed a congenial rendition of “Laundrette,” along with a handful of new songs from “Next Is Now,” the album she dropped earlier this summer. What had Goldman been up to in the 40 years between her debut single and her debut album? She worked as Bob Marley’s U.K. publicist and later wrote two books about him, she helped produce an international music show for British television, she eventually became a music scholar, and she currently teaches at New York University where she’s known as “the punk professor.”
On Thursday night, she appeared as comfortable in front of a crowd as she was in her music, making everything feel as casual, intimate and high-hearted as a night of karaoke with close friends. Accompanied by vocalist-percussionist Dunia Best and bassist-guitarist Aram Sinnreich, Goldman sang over spartan dub bass lines in a high, clear voice that brought all of punk’s latent optimism directly to the surface.
There were bright songs about times and places, memories and anticipations, “Saturday afternoon” and “the future” — and about how the world of tomorrow might be a more just and peaceful place. Over the muted sparkle of “Home,” Goldman spoke-sang about “that rooftop party where I first heard Public Enemy” and how, in that moment of sonic enlightenment, “something shifted permanently.” It was the kind of lyric that casually splits you in two. You were here, of course, listening to an unsung hero sing her time-traveling truth. But you were also suddenly in 1989, hearing Chuck D’s indelible voice leap out of a boombox while you played video games in your friend’s basement.
That was always the genius of “Laundrette” and it still is. The song’s clattering rhythm takes you to another dimension while the lyrics transport you somewhere mundane. As Sinnreich held down the bass melody, Goldman broke into a mini-monologue about how people go searching for love online nowadays, and how, in a previous era, romance might have found you while you folded your underwear in public.
By that point, Goldman had exited the song, but the audience was still inside of it, inside that laundromat we’d never been to, listening to the machines slosh and purr in our minds, wondering where Goldman might go next.
Read more by Chris Richards: