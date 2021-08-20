Now here she is, four decades later, stepping out of punk lore and into your Thursday night at Rhizome where she performed a congenial rendition of “Laundrette,” along with a handful of new songs from “Next Is Now,” the album she dropped earlier this summer. What had Goldman been up to in the 40 years between her debut single and her debut album? She worked as Bob Marley’s U.K. publicist and later wrote two books about him, she helped produce an international music show for British television, she eventually became a music scholar, and she currently teaches at New York University where she’s known as “the punk professor.”