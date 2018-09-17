Sunday afternoon at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater, Vocal Arts DC presented the eagerly awaited world premiere of “Walden,” a song cycle by Gregory Spears. Commissioned by Vocal Arts, “Walden,” with texts drawn from Henry David Thoreau, was composed for baritone Brian Mulligan who, with pianist Timothy Long, delivered a gripping performance.

Spears, 41, and a native of Virginia Beach, is no stranger to Washington audiences. His opera, “Paul’s Case” was premiered in Arlington by Urban Arias in 2013. More recently, “Fellow Travelers,” set in Washington during the “lavender scare” of the McCarthy era, created something of a national sensation, both at its 2016 Cincinnati Opera premiere and in a revival earlier this year in New York’s Prototype Festival.

The impact of Spears’s art is achieved with deceptive simplicity. Harmony, rhythm and texture all seem elementally direct and transparent. Cumulatively, however, they become the vehicle for intense, varied and powerful emotional complexity. The five segments chosen from Thoreau’s 1854 text could not be more disparate. Yet Spears molded them into a compact, cohesive whole that speaks with a naked intimacy that’s almost painful.

Having interpreters as persuasive as Mulligan and Long certainly helps. Mulligan is a big man with a big voice. His baritone is almost embarrassingly rich in its low and middle registers, with a high range and head voice of bell-like purity. His diction is flawless. Most importantly, he imbues every syllable with unmistakable meaning and purpose. Long’s collaboration at the piano was so sympathetically symbiotic that it seemed, both in “Walden” and in Dominick Argento’s “From the Diary of Virginia Woof” in the program’s second half, that a single musical intelligence was at work.