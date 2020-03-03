The change comes a week after the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA), the union representing singers and dancers, revealed that an investigation had determined that Domingo engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior for decades, both in and outside the workplace. Investigators found that many witnesses said fear of retaliation kept them silent.

The WNO board called a special meeting to address the issue, according to general director Tim O’Leary.

“It was a very unified decision,” O’Leary said. “The fact that [there was] due process, that an independent investigation had been completed, really gave our trustees and those of us in management a basis for making this decision.”

The WNO’s decision came amid accusations of a coverup at AGMA. AGMA vice president Sam Schultz resigned Monday after accusing union officials of making a deal with Domingo that would have included paying a $500,000 fine in exchange for details of the report being kept secret.

In his resignation letter, Schultz said he provided the investigation’s findings to the Associated Press, a move that undermined the deal. “I found AGMA’s willingness to bury the details of the investigative report deeply betraying of the women who were sexually harassed by Domingo,” he wrote.

Union officials said the fine would have paid for the costs of the investigation and for sexual harassment training. The details of the investigation would have been kept confidential to protect the witnesses, they said.

The AP reported that the four-month investigation identified 27 individuals who claimed they were either sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior by Domingo over several decades, including the time he was artistic director of the WNO.

Domingo initially responded with a long apology. “I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience,” according to a portion of his statement.

The singer clarified his position days later, when it appeared that several opera organizations were going to cancel appearances. Domingo said that while his initial apology was “sincere and wholehearted,” he had “never behaved aggressively toward anybody, nor have I ever done anything to obstruct the career of anybody.”

The WNO’s apprentice artist development program began in 2002 when Domingo was the WNO’s artistic director. He left the company in 2011 and his involvement in the program ended, O’Leary emphasized.

“Since 2011, when [Domingo] stepped down, he really hasn’t been involved in the company or the young arts program at all. He hasn’t sung here, conducted here or had any real involvement,” including financial support, O’Leary said.