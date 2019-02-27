

Avante-garde musician and composer William Basinski. (Danilo Pellegrinelli)

Electronica was the attraction at U Street Music Hall, as it frequently is, when William Basinski appeared Tuesday evening. But at this sold-out show, the dance floor was filled with something seldom encountered there: chairs.

Basinski doesn’t make dance music — although the timbres he summoned from his gear were akin to those of the faster, more rhythmic styles commonly heard at the venue. The Brooklynite is known for compositions whose elements decay slowly. His most-celebrated work, “The Disintegration Loops,” was drawn from audiotapes that were literally decomposing. Such music can be heard as expressing loss — “The Disintegration Loops” commemorates the 9/11 attacks — or as journeying into tranquility.

Basinski’s concert was devoted to “On Time Out of Time,” the title piece from his new album, which will be released next week. The composition began with recordings of gravitational waves produced by two colliding black holes, captured by an observatory operated by MIT and Caltech. Sound from the intergalactic crash reached Earth in 2015, but the event occurred 1.3 billion years ago. The time it took the musician to turn the recordings into a 40-minute piece is, relatively, infinitesimal.

While his music is minimal and austere, Basinski is chatty and flamboyant. He took the stage in dark glasses, a spangly black jacket and Ziggy Stardust-like haircut, and introduced the piece as “a romantic love story about two . . . black holes.” Although he occasionally tweaked the audio equipment, his role was more to preside than perform. Most of the movement onstage was generated by the light show, which included fields of circling white dots that suggested a star-filled sky.

Basinski recently presented “On Time Out of Time” at one of New York’s “ambient church” shows, a series that offers low-key electronica in religious sanctuaries, and there was a churchliness to much of the music heard Tuesday. Percussionist Britton Powell, cellist Leila Bordreuil and laptop artist Max Eilbacher’s opening set featured droning passages reminiscent of Tibetan Buddhist chants. Basinski’s composition included sustained tones that recalled the “heavy organ” versions of Bach popular in the late 1960s, and hymnlike motifs emerged as the piece turned quieter and more melodic near its end.

Although the finale was hushed rather than climatic, it stirred listeners, who did something else rarely seen at U Street Music Hall: They left their seats for a standing ovation.