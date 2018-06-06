Blake Shelton accepts the video of the year award for ‘l’ll Name the Dogs” at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A list of winners at the 2018 CMT Music Awards, which aired live Wednesday from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

— Video of the year: Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name the Dogs”

— Female video of the year: Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris, “The Champion”

— Male video of the year: Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name the Dogs”

— Duo video of the year: Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

— Group video of the year: Little Big Town, “When Someone Stops Loving You”

— Breakthrough video of the year: Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”

— Collaborative video of the year: Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

— CMT performance of the year: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line, “Everybody” (from “CMT Crossroads”)

