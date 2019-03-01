

Curren$y, left, and Wiz Khalifa, right, performed at the Fillmore Silver Spring as part of their joint tour. The two rappers released a new mix tape, “2009,” last Friday. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/for The Washington Post)

Throughout Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y’s sold-out show Thursday at the Fillmore Silver Spring, the backdrop onstage featured four digits referencing when the rappers’ lives changed: 2009.

That’s when Khalifa, a Pittsburgh native, and Curren$y, who hails from New Orleans, released “How Fly.” The joint mix tape, with its Cheech & Chong-inspired artwork, was a testament to their shared love of pot, money, cars and women. Revered as a gem of hip-hop’s highly romanticized Blog Era, it solidified the rapport between these brothers of shared vices. Curren$y has become a model for consistency, while Khalifa has tasted stardom in the decade since, but their evolution into wealthy weed dads has not interrupted the charming duo’s dynamic.

Their latest collaboration, “2009,” was released a week after “How Fly” was added to streaming services. It joins 2013’s “Live In Concert” EP as a sequel to “How Fly,” but it’s more retrospective. Fittingly, this performance was more a coronation of Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa’s journey than a celebration of their new material.



Wiz Khalifa. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/for The Washington Post)

Curren$y. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/for The Washington Post)

The pair wasted no time leaning into the nostalgia surrounding the tour, opening their set with “Car Service,” the seminal masterpiece from rap’s blog era. It’s the perfect tone-setter, epitomizing the very thing that makes them a special tandem: chemistry. Curren$y brings out Wiz’s best; Wiz, in turn, brings out Curren$y’s inner jester. The reward in watching them perform together is the clear delight they take in playing off one another, as they did while moving through other “How Fly” standouts, including “The Check Point,” “In the Middle” and “Friendly.”

“Make some money with your best friend, otherwise it’s a waste of time,” Curren$y said during one of the evening’s many comedic breaks. He and Khalifa’s bond is rooted in not only charisma and silliness but also the entrepreneurial drive that has made them blog-era success stories.

Following an intermission during which large, inflatable joints were hurled into the crowd, they returned to the stage for the “2009” portion of the show. As always, their idiosyncrasies and in-show color commentary added to the music. Curren$y was impressed that the crowd already knew Ty Dolla $ign’s syrupy hook on “Benz Boys.” After the smooth crawl of “Find a Way” led both to retreat to their respective couches, he praised the laid-back Khalifa’s singing voice: “Celebrate your homies’ talents,” he urged.

As confident as Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa come across on record, both exude a distinct humbleness. Before closing the night by jokingly singing William DeVaughn’s 1974 soul classic, “Be Thankful For What You Got,” the self-professed stoned gentlemen thanked fans for a decade of support neither of them expected.

Their lives have changed, but their dynamic hasn’t. The fact that they’ve stayed solid is an even bigger prize than an unexpected “How Fly” sequel.