But on other fronts, it would have been hard to mistake Thursday night’s concert for the one 50 summers ago. The lawn was staked out in a grid of little numbered flags, and throughout the covered expanse of the amphitheater, “pods” of up to eight guests were separated by six feet and alternating dead rows. The center is operating at less than 25 percent of capacity — roughly 1,000 people attended Thursday’s concert — though it plans to return to full-capacity performances in August and September. This meant a lot less “pardon me excuse me sorry just need to squeeze by oops sorry” in the rows, but it also provided a lingering reminder that even this deep into the forest, we’re not quite out of the woods.