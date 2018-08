FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Tauren Wells arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. Wells received seven Dove Awards nominations including one for song of the year and new artist of the year. The Gospel Music Association announced the nominees on Wednesday for their 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards to be held on Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Writer and producer Colby Wedgeworth leads the Dove Awards with eight nominations while artist Tauren Wells has seven nominations, including song of the year and new artist of the year.

The Gospel Music Association announced the nominees Wednesday for the 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards, to be presented Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wells, a former frontman of the Christian group Royal Tailor, released his first solo album last year. Zach Williams has six nominations, and Cory Asbury, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and TobyMac with five nominations each.

In the artist of the year category, Williams and Leonard are nominated along with Hillsong UNITED, MercyMe and NEEDTOBREATHE.

