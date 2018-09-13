TOKYO — Legendary Japanese rock band X Japan is hoping its new album will find success in the U.S. now that there is a newfound appreciation in the West for music from Asia.

X Japan leader Yoshiki said America wasn’t ready for Asian rock music when he moved there 25 years ago, but now people there seem to enjoy pop and rock from Japanese, Korean and Chinese artists.

Yoshiki, who uses one name, was speaking Thursday at a news conference in Tokyo to promote what will be the band’s first new studio album since 1996 as well upcoming concerts. There is no release date set for the album.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.