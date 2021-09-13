The bells keep ringing throughout “Up 2 Me,” the third Yeat album to land this year, but each tintinnabulation seems purposeful and precise, designed to keep our ears attentive to Yeat’s dizzying mouth melodies. The rapper’s liquid delivery has obvious forebears — Playboi Carti, Young Thug, T-Pain — but his approach still feels avant and inventive. Rhyming in alien purrs and phantasmal coos, it’s as if he’s melting into his beats, which often evoke possessed technologies that Yeat and his producers are too young to remember: touch-tone phones and 8-bit Nintendo games speaking in tongues.
As for the bells, they tap a deep vein in rap history while playing a different role. They don’t quite echo the celebratory, old-school clatter heard on Crash Crew’s “Breaking Bells (Take Me to the Mardi Gras)” or Run-D.M.C.’s “Peter Piper,” nor do they replicate the gothic-dread vibes of 2Pac’s “Hail Mary” or Dr. Dre’s “Keep Their Heads Ringin’.” Instead, the bells in a Yeat song chime the same way that bells in cathedral towers peal across the commons in real life. They make us alert. They synchronize us. They remind us of our place in time.
That’s helpful because Yeat does everything in his power to disorient us with his voice as he touts his financial, carnal and pharmacological accomplishments. He visits nearly every corner of his lungs, throat, mouth and sinuses on “Turban,” using his vocalizations to re-create the tweedle of birdsong, the glitchiness of bad cell service, the groan of a plastic straw puncturing the lid of a Big Gulp and more. It’s the stuff of reverie. “I’m in a rich boy climate,” he brags on “Bak On Em,” offering vague coordinates for his creative powerspot, his voice a multi-tracked swirl of scoffs, moans, yawns and sneers. Then the bell rings and we wonder where we are.
At least we know we’re in the right now. Five years ago, Yeat’s music would have sounded weird. Ten years ago, it would have sounded outrageous. Fifteen years ago, it would have sounded like it came from another world entirely. If that doesn’t get you excited for tomorrow, it should at least make you happy to be alive today.
