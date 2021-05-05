A: I want to leave you with one idea. Maybe it’s obvious to people, but it was not obvious to me until more recently. If we’re thinking about a reset for people post-pandemic — what can give everybody legitimate hope that we could hold on to and work like crazy to go toward something in common — for me, it is about working our tails off toward an equilibrium between nature and human nature. And I mean, not that nature is an inert thing and we just appreciate it, it’s beautiful. But rather working with nature so that we in all things, whether it’s in journalism or in music or in science or in government or economics, actually join forces in finding a way to be in equilibrium so that we not only survive, but thrive. And I don’t care what kind of government you’re under. If we all work toward that from whatever system you’re in, just do it. And so that’s my thought.