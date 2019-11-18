With an elegant approach, Fejérvári sat tall, relying on his long arms and fingers to bring out the Steinway’s range of colors and dynamics. In the two Janácek pieces — Piano Sonata 1.X.1905 and “In the Mists” — he tickled the ears with shimmering notes and silken arpeggios, but also jabbed with sharply accented chords. Such contrasting moods dominated both works; gentle melodies often yielded to tempestuous passages, like a sudden breeze whipping up fallen leaves. At times, Fejérvári played so softly that he competed with the Terrace Theater’s humming ventilation system.