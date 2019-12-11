The annual list of influential films that span both genres and decades was announced Wednesday by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. Among the considered films for 2019 were 6,000 nominated by the public. The biggest public vote getter was Kevin Smith’s 1994 “Clerks,” which made the final cut.

AD

AD

This year’s additions span a century, from the 1903 “Emigrants Landing at Ellis Island” to “Fog of War,” the 2003 documentary in which former Defense Secretary Robert McNamara re-examines his role in shaping U.S. military and foreign policy at the height of the Vietnam War.

The films, chosen in consultation with the National Film Preservation Board and library specialists, also include Prince’s 1984 “Purple Rain,” Spike Lee’s 1986 “She’s Gotta Have It,” the 1959 Disney classic “Sleeping Beauty” and the Disney-produced “Old Yeller” from 1957.

“The National Film Registry has become an important record of American history, culture and creativity,” Hayden said in a statement.

AD

The latest selections bring the number of films in the registry to 775, a fraction of the Library of Congress’ moving-image collection of more than 1.6 million titles.

AD

Rounding out the 25 are: “Amadeus,” 1984; “Becky Sharp,” 1935; “Body and Soul,” 1925; “Boys Don’t Cry,” 1999; “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” 1980; “Employees Entrance,” 1933; “Gaslight,” 1944; “George Washington Carver at Tuskegee Institute,” 1937; “Girlfriends,” 1978; “The Last Waltz,” 1978; “The Phenix City Story,” 1955; “Platoon,” 1986; and “Zoot Suit,” 1981.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD