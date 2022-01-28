“So much of these guys’ lives are dictated by shame. It can be debilitating,” Greene said. “So to see the guys walking out in front of the Metrograph Theater and then a full crowd stands up and gives them a standing ovation? I mean, how many times in my life have I been cynical about the idea of a standing ovation after a documentary? Many, many times. And yet we embrace it instead of being cynical about it. We embrace the beauty of it and the love. That was transformative for those guys to be validated and say, ‘Look, you did good and well and what you are is not your worst moment. What you are is not what happened to you. You were not damaged goods. You are not permanently destroyed. You have turned this awful, awful poison into medicine.”’