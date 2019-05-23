Jury president Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu poses for photographers at the photo call for the jury at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

CANNES, France — At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Netflix is for the second straight year largely absent from Cannes. But it’s far from forgotten.

Throughout the French Riviera festival, the streaming giant has loomed just off screen: out of frame but not out of mind. Many of the world’s foremost filmmakers, from Alejandro Iñárritu to Pedro Almodóvar, have weighed in on streaming’s place in cinema.

Nowhere is the art of movies and the auteurs who make them more celebrated, and taken seriously, than Cannes. In the age of streaming, Cannes increasingly has the pitch of a battle field, one where debates rage over the future of the big screen.

Many are calling for the end of the Netflix-Cannes cold war.

Netflix last year withdrew its films from Cannes when the festival mandated that movies in competition at Cannes have French theatrical distribution.

