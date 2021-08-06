— Of all the films that were interrupted when COVID-19 arrived in early 2020, none was impacted quite like Peter Nicks’ “Homeroom,” a vivid vérité documentary about a year in the life of Oakland High School students. The film, which debuts Friday on Hulu, invests in the daily life of the school’s teenagers, an especially diverse group of kids who are grappling with both their personal futures and difficult public present. One group, responding to national tragedies, is dedicated to having local police officers removed from campus. Everything stops when the pandemic arrives, and Nicks is forced to rely briefly on the students’ own self-documentation at home. But even when graduation turns virtual, “Homeroom” captures a young generation responding to the pandemic with only fortified passion for the causes they believe in.