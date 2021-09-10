— Clint Eastwood has gone back to his Western roots with “Cry Macho,” which the 91-year-old directs and stars in as a former rodeo star who’s hired to bring a young man in Mexico back to his father in the U.S. People have been trying to adapt N. Richard Nash’s novel since it was published in 1975, with everyone from Roy Scheider to Arnold Schwarzenegger attached over the years. Even Eastwood himself reportedly circled the role over 30 years ago. Like all Warner Bros. films in 2021, “Cry Macho” will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on Sept. 17.