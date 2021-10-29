— Swedish supergroup ABBA will be hoping to connect with a new generation when they release their new album “Voyage” on Friday, Nov. 5, a whopping 39 years after their last offering of new music. “They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums,” the group joked in a statement in September. The foursome behind such hits as “Dancing Queen” and “Take a Chance On Me” has hinted at what they sound like in 2021 with two new songs, the wistful ballad “I Still Have Faith In You” and the disco-ish “Don’t Shut Me Down,” with the lyrics: “Now you see another me/I’ve been reloaded.”