— Inspired by his time during the beginning of the pandemic with his family in Texas, Lukas Nelson crafted his new album with Promise of the Real. “A Few Stars Apart” was recorded live on eight-track tape over three weeks at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, and the album was produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, who has worked with everyone from Chris Stapleton to Lady Gaga. “I’m from what one might say is the ultimate road family – I’ve been on the road my entire life,” said Lukas Nelson, the son of Willie Nelson. “I can’t remember the last time we had that much time together as a family. We had a lot of really important bonding that happened during that time. And I have to say, as terrible as the pandemic has been in so many ways, for my inner peace, I was able to take a lot of good from this time. I was able to pause and reflect.”