— The upcoming 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 has brought with it a flood of documentaries and specials looking back on the tragedy. Some of what will be streaming, though, are celebrations, too. On the Criterion Channel, a 63-film series salutes New York and its rich cinematic history, from subway thrillers (”The Taking of Pelham One Two Three”) to unsung post-9/11 modern masterworks (”Margaret”). Included here are Big Apple classics like Jules Dassin’s “The Naked City” and Billy Wilder’s “The Apartment,” and filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Jim Jarmusch, Norman Jewison and Noah Baumbach. One standout, as always, is “Do the Right Thing,” Spike Lee’s prescient and still-potent landmark. Along with the Brooklyn drama-comedy (which was recently re-released in a 4K restoration) are a number of supplemental features, like interviews with the cast and filmmakers.