— Mulling what Carly Shay and her friends are up to, nearly a decade after Nickelodeon’s popular teen sitcom “iCarly” ended its five-year run? A Paramount+ sequel is here to satisfy your curiosity. The new “iCarly” brings Miranda Cosgrove back as the title character, now a 20-something coping with love and life, original cast members Jerry Trainor as Carly’s brother Spencer and Nathan Kress as her pal Freddie are along for the ride, with newcomers Laci Mosley as Carly’s best friend and roommate and Jaidyn Triplett as Freddie’s stepdaughter and a social-media pro. The 13-episode season debuts Thursday on the streaming service.