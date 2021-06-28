— Questlove’s “Summer of Soul (...or When the Revolution Could not Be Televised)” would certainly sound and look best on the big screen with a thumping sound system. (It’s playing nationwide in theaters this Friday.) But if you’d rather have a house party, you can also stream it on Hulu. The film mines a landmark 1969 Harlem concert series known as “Black Woodstock” that included performances by Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone and many others. Far from as renown as another music festival that summer, the Harlem Cultural Festival is given new, glorious life in “Summer of Soul.”