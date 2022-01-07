— The BroadwayHD streaming service has a new and eclectic January slate of stage productions, musical films and documentaries. “The Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert,” taped in London in 2010 and available now, stars Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Lea Salonga as Fantine and Nick Jonas as Marius. Fans of Robert Morse on “Mad Men” should check out his performance as ambitious young J. Pierpoint Finch in the 1967 screen version of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” the Frank Loesser musical that a few years earlier had earned Morse a Tony. The film is out now on the service, with a 1980 stage revival of “Camelot” starring Richard Harris arriving Thursday.