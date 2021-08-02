— For most of Val Kilmer’s professional life, he was documenting it, himself. The documentary “Val,” which begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, culls together the actor’s many boxes of tapes to give an intimate view of Kilmer’s life, from “Top Gun” to “Batman Forever” to “Tombstone.” The movie is narrated by Kilmer but his words are voiced by his son, Jack. (Kilmer, 61, has difficulty speaking after throat cancer and numerous trachea surgeries.) The result, by directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott, is an unusually revealing documentary of an often hard-to-understand actor. Reviewing the film, the AP’s Mark Kennedy called it “a remarkably intimate film and a moving one, too.” In an interview by email, Kilmer told me he has no regrets: “I've lived and experienced miracles."