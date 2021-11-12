— The wait is nearly over, world. Adele releases “30” on Friday, Nov. 19, and we’re ready with the tissues. Since the “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s last album, “25,” Adele has gone through divorce and depression, and her albums have always captured specific times in her life. What’s clear is there is pent-up demand for her voice: The first single from the new collection, “Easy on Me,” became the artist’s fifth Hot 100 No. 1 and first since “Hello” ruled for 10 weeks in 2015-16. The song's video has been seen over 152 million times and the holiday charts are hers for the taking.