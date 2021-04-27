— Billie Eilish is releasing the first single from her highly anticipated sophomore album on Thursday. Eilish announced Tuesday that the 16-track “Happier Than Ever” will arrive July 30, even revealing the track list and album artwork. The 19-year-old didn’t say which song would be released Thursday as the lead single, but all of the tracks were written by her and her older brother and close collaborator Finneas. Together, they crafted her debut album — “When We All Go to Sleep, Where Do We Go?” — winning a total 11 Grammys at the 2020 show. This year they won two more Grammys for the songs “Everything I Wanted” and “No Time to Die.”