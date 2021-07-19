— The Tokyo Olympics begin Friday with, as usual, the opening ceremony (live on NBC at 6:55 to 11 a.m. EDT, with an edited version at 7:30 p.m. to midnight EDT). Medals are the goal for U.S. competitors including Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas, and in new Olympic sports including surfing. But the pandemic-affected games will also be strikingly different, with most events held in near-empty venues under the shadow of COVID-19. The armchair audience can chose from thousands of hours of coverage on NBC Universal platforms including NBC, USA and Peacock through the games’ Aug. 8 conclusion. Daily listings are available at NBC's Olympic site.