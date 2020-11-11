The magazine had earlier announced that “as a result of our investigation, Jeffrey Toobin is no longer affiliated with the company.”
Toobin, 60, had been with the New Yorker for more than 20 years, writing about everything from the O.J. Simpson murder trial to the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump.
He is the author of several books, most recently “True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump,” published in August. His 1996 book, “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” was adapted into an FX series.
