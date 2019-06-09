In this March 5, 2019 photo, structures both modern and old flank visitors walking on the High Line park in New York. An estimated 8 million visitors a year now visit the park, which threads 1.5 miles through an utterly transformed part of Manhattan anchored at one end by the dazzling new home of the Whitney Museum of American Art and and at the other by Hudson Yards, a $25 billion development of skyscrapers, shops and a performing arts center. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The creators of New York’s High Line park turned a disused rail line into an urban oasis, art showcase and tourism magnet that welcomes 8 million visitors a year.

The park is now marking two milestones. Its final section opened Wednesday, days before the 10th anniversary of the opening of the first section on June 9, 2009.

The elevated rail line was built in the 1930s to raise freight trains above street level. Efforts to preserve the line started in the 1980s, after the trains stopped running.

The blocks surrounding the High Line then were largely undeveloped and considered dangerous by some.

Anthony Annaruma remembers the area when it was frequented by sex workers. Now, he’s working on a new building where apartments will sell for millions of dollars.

