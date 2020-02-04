The 46-year-old Nikitin has sung the Dutchman at the Mariinsky Theatre as well as at Baden-Baden and Leipzig in Germany plus Madrid, Toronto, Paris and Tokyo. He gave up four opera performances at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg plus concert operas of “Dutchman” in Moscow and Kazan in order to sing in New York, the Met said Tuesday.
Nikitin made his Met debut in 2002 and sang Scarpia in this season’s New Year’s Eve gala.
