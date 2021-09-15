In death, many of the tributes are referencing his supposed defense of Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr and criticism of the #MeToo movement. Here is what really happened. In 2018, in the lead-up to the premiere of “Norm Macdonald Has a Show” on Netflix, I remember talking to Norm during an interview. He mentioned that he had been speaking with Barr. She had just been fired from ABC and was unable to stop crying on the phone. Norm was worried about her well-being. Then he thought of Louis C.K., the scandalized comedian whom he had remained in contact with. “I can’t think of anybody who understands what it means to lose everything in one day more than Louis,” Norm told me. “So I set up a call between them.”