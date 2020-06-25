The motion seeks an injunction to prevent Mary Trump and the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, from releasing it, as scheduled, in July.
Robert Trump’s lawyers filed court papers earlier this week arguing that Mary Trump and others had signed a settlement agreement that would prohibit her from writing the book. The settlement decades ago included a confidentially clause explicitly saying they would not “publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship,” unless they all agreed.
The agreement related to the will of Donald Trump’s father, New York real estate developer Fred Trump.
