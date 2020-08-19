Ady Barkan, who has become a nationally recognized spokesman for health-care reform, was first shown in footage from two years ago, when he was still mobile and able to speak. The segue to his condition now left a viewer stunned: Gaunt and practically motionless, Barkan sat before the camera, his endorsement of Joe Biden voiced by a computer.

“Today we are witnessing the tragic consequences of our failing health-care system,” he said, as the camera paused on his sunken features. On an evening that hopscotched from one testimonial to another, that sought to sell two images — one of a vibrantly engaged Biden, the other of a country eager to be led out of the darkness — the interlude seemed a sobering dose of reality. Here was a man contending with harrowing circumstances, and the terror of his disease’s advance was all too starkly apparent. He spoke of the “enormous costs, denied claims, dehumanizing treatment when we are most in need.”

As the convention recedes as anything remotely resembling a newsmaking event — in the virtual realm, it is now airtime programmed entirely by the party with little outside media interruption — a viewer struggled for any indication of a human moment that was even a tiny bit off-message. We’re so thoroughly conditioned to the brand management of a candidacy that we start to view the success of these evenings as the purview of production values: how smoothly the proceedings flow, how dynamically they manage to entertain us.

And at a digital gathering displaying such a passionate unity of purpose — the defeat of President Trump is an imperative that obliterates all other missions — an audience sharing its aspirations forgives, even encourages, the unadulterated spiel.

The Night 2 host, Tracee Ellis Ross, presiding from a studio in Los Angeles, proved as poised and professional as her predecessor, Eva Longoria Bastón. With a large chunk of Tuesday’s show — and that’s what it is, a show — devoted to the roll call vote that installed Biden as the official nominee, Ross’s duties were truncated. As a result of the restrictions on delegate attendance in Milwaukee imposed by the covid-19 threat, the vote was turned into a whimsical travelogue: Representatives reported their tallies mostly from outdoor locations in their states. This provided some flavorful backdrops and props: If you did not know that calamari was the state appetizer of Rhode Island, for instance, well, the chef brandishing a full plate confirmed it when it was the Ocean State’s turn to report.

One of the developing narratives of the convention is that of a bipartisan consensus of national figures rejecting Trump and rallying around Biden: Former Ohio governor John Kasich was the featured Republican endorser on Monday, and on Tuesday, it was former secretary of state Colin Powell (with a voice-over contribution from Sen. John McCain’s widow, Cindy). Powell, in fact, got more screen time than one of the party’s most exciting young stars, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who appeared from Washington just long enough to second the nomination of the runner-up, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

