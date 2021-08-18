Rizzo’s detractors — including those who consider him an enabler of war crimes — might interpret his taste for “Sweet Smell of Success” as reflecting the cynicism and hubris that have animated so much of U.S. foreign policy for the past 20 years, and that came to such a calamitous head recently. My sense was that it was at least as much an expression of gimlet-eyed humor and love of language. I might have looked askance at Rizzo’s rationales for what I still consider profound moral and tactical mistakes on the part of the CIA. But his lack of defensiveness forced me to consider his most disastrous decisions as a function of human fallibility rather than inherent evil. And I found him far more intellectually honest than ideologues who were so eager to make polemical hay out of “Zero Dark Thirty” that they never bothered to watch the entire movie.