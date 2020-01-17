The correct response, as deemed by “Jeopardy!”, was: ”What is a nor’easter?”

Not so, Cantore explained. Nor’easters usually come barreling up the coast from south to north, generally in the winter. They get the name because the storms are usually accompanied by howling northeast winds.

“You know what, Alex, I’m surprised you didn’t catch that,” Cantore said about “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.

There was no immediate response to the correction from “Jeopardy!.”