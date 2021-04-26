In deference to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony on ABC was moved back a few months from its usual dead-of-winter start. It emanated from two locations, primarily Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and the sparsely populated Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The in-person audience at the train station was restricted to 170 people.

To avoid airing remote feeds of nominees on their couches at home, Hollywood’s elite gathered at about a dozen camera locations around the world, sans masks (at least while on camera) and after a regimen of temperature checks and coronavirus tests.

The three-hour-plus telecast, which once again had no host, began in unusual fashion: with a long, over-the-shoulder tracking shot of first presenter Regina King strolling through the Beaux-Arts train station to a small stage, as if in a film.

It was, by design, a more modest, looser and more intimate ceremony, evoking the early, pre-television days of the Oscars, when the film industry’s most glamorous and powerful figures met in a hotel ballroom.

Nominees and their guests sat in tiered blue banquettes at tables with lamps outfitted with Oscar-silhouetted lampshades. Presenters, including Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon, introduced each nominee with a short anecdote about their first job in the industry or the first movie they saw. Best supporting actress nominee Glenn Close briefly danced to “Da Butt.”

But Hollywood’s annual celebration of itself was still freighted by the realities of a global contagion. The closure of movie theaters worldwide meant that almost all of the nominated films were available only on TV via streaming services. And the movies themselves may have been the least familiar to the audience at home. Only 18 percent of people who described themselves as “active” film watchers said in a survey last month that they were aware of “Mank,” a Netflix film that received 10 nominations, the most among the contenders. Even the best-known movie, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” registered just 46 percent awareness.

Some six years after the #OscarsSoWhite protests about the dearth of non-White nominees (and a year after the Korean cast of best picture winner “Parasite” was ignored), the academy embraced Black, Asian and female talent as never before.

Two of the five nominated directors were women, compared with five total in the preceding 92 years.

Zhao, born and raised in China, was the first woman of Asian descent to win the award, and only the second woman of any background. (Kathryn Bigelow won in 2010 for “The Hurt Locker.”) Zhao also wrote, produced and edited “Nomadland,” about a woman (played by Frances McDormand, winner of the best actress award) who wanders the American West in a van in search of work and companionship after the closure of a mine and factory in her hometown. The film portrays the economic upheaval and social dislocation — unemployment, broken marriages, lost pensions, collapsing home values — that mark the lives of an itinerant class. It features some of the people in the nonfiction book on which the movie is based.

McDormand’s win for best actress marked a three-peat: She also won for “Fargo” in 1997 and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018.

Another much-laureled actor, Sir Anthony Hopkins, won best actor for his portrayal of an aging man struggling with his memory in “The Father.” It was his second Oscar for best actor, after his award for 1992’s “Silence of the Lambs.” His win was a mild surprise. The late Chadwick Boseman, nominated posthumously for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” was the sentimental favorite.

Black actors were represented among all of the major acting categories, including two of the five best actress and three of the five best supporting actor nominees.

The winner for best supporting actor was Daniel Kaluuya, who played Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in “Judas.” Kaluuya was the favorite for the award after winning the Golden Globe in February for his performance.

As if addressing the snub of “Parasite’s” actors, the best supporting actress award went to Yuh-jung Youn, a veteran South Korean actress who played the feisty grandmother in “Minari,” a best picture nominee about a Korean family that moves from California to Arkansas to start a farm.

And for the first time, one of the best picture nominees, “Judas,” had an all-Black filmmaking team — writing, producing, directing — and African Americans in starring roles.

Despite “Nomadland’s” sweep of the director, best actress and best picture awards, no film truly dominated the ceremony. “Mank,” which had 10 nominations, left with only two, for cinematography and production design.

One element of the telecast was familiar: Short speeches touching on contemporary issues. King, who directed “One Night in Miami,” was one of several presenters and winners who decried police shootings and gun violence. She cast her comments in terms of her fears for her African American child. “No amount of fame or fortune changes that” concern, she said.