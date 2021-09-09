That could finally be changing. Murray’s childhood home in Durham, N.C., which became a national historic site in 2016, is slated to open to the public for the first time next year. In Baltimore, where Murray was born and later served as an assistant rector at an Episcopalian church, the Right Rev. Eugene Sutton, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland, is leading an effort to erect a monument to Murray. And a new documentary, “My Name is Pauli Murray” — directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, who made the Oscar-nominated documentary “RBG” in 2018 — will be in theaters Sept. 17 and streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 1.