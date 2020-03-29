A giant of contemporary music, Penderecki experimented with sound and form in the 1950s and 1960s, but then turned to classic forms like symphonies and oratorios like “Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima” and “Seven Gates of Jerusalem.” His music was also used in movies, including Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” and Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island.”
He also taught young musicians and built an education and concert center in Luslawice in southern Poland, across the road from his home.
He also counted trees among his passions, and had tree species from around the world planted around his house.
Celebrated at home in Poland and abroad, he won four Grammy Awards over the course of his career, most recently taking home the award for best choral performance in 2016.
