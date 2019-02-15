Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
{service=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, contentConfig={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/entertainment/pop-culture/chicago-police-say-there-is-no-evidence-jussie-smolletts-assault-claims-are-a-hoax/2019/02/15/1d1eba16-01cb-4a83-b7bf-823fdcf711fa_story.html}, content={_service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, _config_={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/entertainment/pop-culture/chicago-police-say-there-is-no-evidence-jussie-smolletts-assault-claims-are-a-hoax/2019/02/15/1d1eba16-01cb-4a83-b7bf-823fdcf711fa_story.html}}}
Comment
s