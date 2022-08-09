Prime-time network, cable viewership for the week of Aug. 1

LOS ANGELES — 1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.24 million.
7. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.96 million.
8. CMA Fest, ABC, 3.86 million.
9. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.83 million.
10. “FBI,” CBS, 3.82 million.
11. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.71 million.
12. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.71 million.
13. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.59 million.
14. “Generation Gap,” ABC, 3.34 million.
15. “FBI: International,” CBS, 3.31 million.
16. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.22 million.
17. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.20 million.
18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.19 million.
19. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.13 million.
20. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.12 million.