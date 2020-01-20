A verdict is expected next month.

Prosecutors claim the men, aged 21 to 25, stole the “Big Maple Leaf” coin worth about 3.75 million euros ($4.33 million) from Berlin’s Bode Museum in March 2017.

German media have reported that three of the accused, 24-year-old Wayci Remmo, 20-year-old Ahmed Remmo and 22-year-old Wissam Remmo, have links to organized crime.

The fourth suspect, identified only as 20-year-old Dennis W., worked as a security guard at the museum, which is located in the heart of the German capital.

The defendants have remained silent throughout the trial. Their lawyers have denied the accusations against their clients.

The coin has not been recovered.