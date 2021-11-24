HAIM: The first day on set I can explain as pure chaos. The closest I’d ever gotten to a movie set was doing the backlot tour at Universal Studios. It was exactly how I pictured it in my brain. I think the one thing that was missing was just like a camel being taken through like those old timey movie sets. It felt like there were a million people on set and honestly felt like the world was spinning at 100 miles per hour. And then all of a sudden in a snap, it was just still and everyone had just miraculously disappeared. And then we heard “Action!” and Bradley Cooper walked out. That was the first time anyone had seen him as Jon Peters, including me and Cooper (Hoffman, her co-star). We had not had any contact with him before we started shooting. And that was day one. The first second of shooting was Bradley Cooper coming down the hallway and intimidating Cooper. It was insane. We were fully diving into the deep end for that.