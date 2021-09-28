Bell: The only person that’s really told me I couldn’t or shouldn’t do something is my husband, but it’s not in a bad way. Probably 10 years ago when I was still hustling in so many different other ways before I found my lane and my joy and what I was good at, I would be like desperate to get that gritty Michelle Williams indie. And he would look at me go, “Why are you doing this? Stop. That’s not you. Like I mean, you can try if you want to, but like you have something different. Lean into your something different.” He was like you’re way quirkier than that. Think about your quirks and how you could apply them to entertainment. And then all of a sudden it was “Oh, I have a lane.” I didn’t even realize I had a lane and there is no traffic.